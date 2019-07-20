Church Notes

Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 1715 Highland Ave., Benton Harbor, will have its 63rd year mass choir annual day at 4 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Charles M. Jones from Beautiful Gate Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
New Legacy Project – Nashville-based recording artists formerly known as Blackwood Legacy – will be in concert at 7 p.m. tonight at St. Joseph Church of the Nazarene, 3351 Niles Road, St. Joseph. The concert is free, but an offering will be collected. For more information, call 429-5937 or visit stjoenaz.org.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will host a new recovery addiction program, “Reformers Unanimous,” at 1 p.m. Sundays starting Sunday. The program helps those working through any type of addiction. Anyone is welcome to participate.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will install its new full-time teachers – Garrett Buch, Hannah Lange and Gretchen Steinke – at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. There will be a meet and greet between services.
New Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 287 S. Crystal Ave., Benton Harbor, will celebrate the Rev. Willie T. and Josephine Burton’s 49th year anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday. Pastor James Hendrix and St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Ypsilanti, Mich., will be the special guests.
The ordination service for the Rev. Robert P. Mensinger, who has been pastoring New Troy Grace Brethren Church, 13310 California Road, New Troy, since Dec. 1, 2016, will be at 1 p.m. today. Mensinger passed his ordination exam at the national conference in Grand Rapids last month. The church will host New Legacy Project at 6 p.m. July 28. The concert is free, but a freewill offering will be taken. Refreshments will follow the concert.
Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St., South Haven, will host a Victorian lunch and program, “Captured in Time,” at 10 a.m. July 27. Wendy Batchelder of Lost Arts Revived in Grand Rapids will present a program on how to date vintage photos. Attendees are encouraged to bring vintage family photos to examine and discuss. Attendees will receive a take-home handout for future reference. Tickets are $10, and only will be sold in advance. Call the church office at 227-3328.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Pictures can be picked up at The Herald-Palladium office within 30 days of publication, or can be returned if accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; fax to 429-4398 or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.