El Bethel Church of God, 6993 Red Arrow Highway, Coloma, will host the last day of its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m.-noon today. All proceeds will go toward sending children to camp. For questions, call Denice Davis at 468-3881.
Brotherhood of All Nations Church of God in Christ, 516 Emery St., Benton Harbor, will celebrate its 43rd annual day at 2 p.m. Sunday. Reed Temple COGIC Administrator Philemon Reed will be the guest preacher.
