Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host a trunk or treat event from 3-5 p.m. today. There will be trick-or-treating, games, prizes and snacks. For more information, call 556-7000 or visit www.peacelutheranstjoe.org.
Salem Lutheran Church, 275 Marvin St., Coloma, will host a trunk or treat event from 3-5 p.m. today. For more information, call 202-7541.
