Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kenneth Robinson on Sunday and July 17. Sunday’s pre-anniversary services will be at 10:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with guest speaker Johnny Twymon. The anniversary services on July 17 will feature the Rev. Douglas Robinson Sr. (10:45 a.m.) and pastor Maurice McAfee (3:30 p.m.) as guest speakers.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, is starting a Grow With Me ministry for ages 0-5 and their caretakers. The first session of the mommy-and-me-style group will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday in the fellowship hall. The group will read stories, sing songs, have free play, listen to a devotion and eat a snack. To register, visit conta.cc/3QrLbEW.
