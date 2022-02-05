St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will be joined by the Michigan Lutheran High School Festival Singers at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Hernandez Daylo, who serves at MLHS, will be the guest preacher.

