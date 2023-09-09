Fairplain Presbyterian Church announces the return of our “Love Your Neighbor” Sunday School series this Sunday. Jordan Opst, Pastor David Schell’s Facebook friend of nine years, will be joining the congregation virtually to talk about “Love Your Atheist Neighbor.” If you’ve ever wondered what atheists believe (or at least what one atheist believes), how someone can be moral without believing in God, or had other questions about atheism, who better to ask ... than an atheist? Sunday School starts around 11 a.m., after 9:30 a.m. worship. Worship attendance is welcomed but not required. Event is free of charge and open to the public.
