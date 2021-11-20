St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday in its fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The church will celebrate Thanksgiving at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Union Memorial A.M.E. Church, 911 S. Crystal Ave., Benton Harbor, will host a “Welcome Home Celebration” for its newly assigned pastor, the Rev. Charlene Arrington-Moore, and her husband, J.C. Moore, at 2 p.m. Sunday. She was assigned to the church following the Rev. Minnie Autry’s retirement. For more information, contact Anja Holmes at 369-3212 or the church at 927-2219.