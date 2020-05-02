St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, has canceled all face-to-face activities until Michigan’s stay-at-home order has been lifted. Worship services can be found online at www.st johnsbaroda.com.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, has canceled all upcoming face-to-face services and activities. The church will continue to hold online services on its Facebook and YouTube pages. For more info, visit www.stpaulswels.org.
