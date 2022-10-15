The Wisconsin Lutheran College Instrumental Ensemble will join St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, for its 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services this weekend. The church will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. The simplified service is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host a showing of the movie “Luther” at 7 p.m. Saturday. The film tells the story of Martin Luther, a German monk who changed the landscape of Christianity. Admission is free. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Popcorn, candy and soft drinks will be available for purchase.