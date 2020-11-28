St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold midweek Advent services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 16. The 4:30 p.m. services will also be livestreamed on YouTube. The church will host its Kickoff to Christmas at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5. It will include a tree lighting, take-home crafts for kids and a drive-in screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will have a tree lighting and Christmas singalong at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. A large evergreen tree will be lit, the Christmas story will be read, and Christmas songs will be sung. Dress warmly and wear a mask. Hot chocolate will be served. For more information, visit www.PeaceLutheranStJoe.org or call 556-7000.