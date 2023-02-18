St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The simplified service is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The church’s midweek Lenten services will start on Wednesday and continue through March 29. Services will be at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., with a meal between services.