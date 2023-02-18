St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The simplified service is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The church’s midweek Lenten services will start on Wednesday and continue through March 29. Services will be at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., with a meal between services.
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- Berrien County Trial Court
- Proposed appliance standards could impact Whirlpool products
- Sheriff Bailey not seeking reelection, intends to step down early
- Aldi grocery store to open by end of March in Lincoln Township
- St. Joseph Township planners vote against Nye property proposal
- Man bound over for trial in Benton Harbor homicide case
- Berrien County Animal Control shelter filling up
- Benton Harbor designer showcases work at New York Fashion Week
- SJ City Commission approves art fair
- The Classy Coupe, a new mobile bar, brings Italian flare to Southwest Michigan
Latest National News
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:12 a.m. EST
- Why sick minks are reigniting worries about bird flu
- Spring rushes in weeks early as winter fizzles across the US
- Will Alex Murdaugh testify? Takeaways from his murder trial
- FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
- Black Baltimoreans fight to save homes from redevelopment
- Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkey earthquake
- AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
- Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible
- When Chiefs play, lobbyists pay to get Missouri and Kansas politicians into big games