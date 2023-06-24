Napier Parkview Baptist Church, 245 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will host “Ready, Set, Move!” an outdoor Vacation Bible School for kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade. The school will take place from 6-8 p.m. July 23-27. To register, visit napierchurch.org.
Immanual Lutheran Church, 9650 N. Church St., Bridgman will hold a patriotic service honoring military, veterans and first responders at 10 a.m. Saturday. Flags will be on display in the sanctuary, military collections and displays will be available for viewing, patriotic music will be played and attendees will have an opportunity to meet and talk with veterans. The service will be followed by a picnic lunch. For more information, call 465-6031 or visit immanuelbridgman.org