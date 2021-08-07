Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will host its annual rummage sale on Aug. 19-20. The church will setup for the sale after worship on Aug. 15. Donations for the sale can be dropped off at the church from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 16 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17.

Three Oaks United Methodist Church, 2 E. Sycamore St., will host its rummage sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 13-14. A $2 bag sale will start at noon Aug. 14. Items for sale will include: furniture, books, household and office items, crafts, children’s clothing, fishing rods, glassware, appliances, toys, holiday items, jewelry, bags and linens.

