St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host its Mission Festival weekend on Sunday and Monday. The guest preacher at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday will be Isaac Hayes from St. John’s on the Hillside Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. He will give a presentation on his work in inner city Milwaukee between services.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. First and last names should be provided. Email items to focus@TheHP.com.
