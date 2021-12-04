Pastor Tom Batsky receives a plaque from state Rep. Pauline Wendzel recognizing his 40 years as an ordained minister in The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod. Now retired, he formerly served at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. He’s also volunteered for Benton Harbor Area Schools, the Berrien County Health Department and various other community groups; and is an Army veteran, having served 26 years in active duty and reserves.
Bangor Church of Christ, 214 N. Walnut St., will host a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today. There will be more than 20 vendors, a free door prize drawing and a toy drive for Toys For Tots.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host its next drive-in movie night featuring “The Grinch” at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The church will be participating in today’s Christmas in the Village event from 3-6 p.m. It will have crafts, hot chocolate, popcorn, games, a photo station and more in the gym.
