Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9650 Church St., Bridgman, will host a Lenten Camp from 1-3 p.m. April 2. Children in preschool through fourth grade will learn the story of Easter, color eggs and make crafts at the free event. At 3 p.m. kids and their families will make a resurrection garden to take home, then join in board games and a meal.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com.
