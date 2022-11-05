St. Joseph-Riverview Park Christian Church, 2929 Niles Road, St. Joseph, sold its building to On the Way Seventh-day Adventists, but Riverview Park Christian Church still meets regularly at that location on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. The church recently donated $20,000 to the current disaster areas of Kentucky and Florida. Each area received a check for $10,000 through the Disciples of Christ Week of Compassion Disaster Relief Fund. To learn more, visit www. riverviewparkchristianchurch.com.
