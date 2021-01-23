The monthly Community Unity Service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Road to Life Church, 3800 Niles Road, St. Joseph. The services, which feature speakers and worship teams from local church, are held the last Friday of the month. The goal of the services is “to focus on God, family, community and neighborly love,” organizer Sherry O’Donnell said. Attendees will be asked to answer health questionnaires, temperatures will be taken, and face masks will be required.
Tru Dat Praise and Worship Ministry will perform during Worship Night at 6 p.m. tonight at The Anchor Church of God, 5020 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville.
