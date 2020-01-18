Martin Temple Church of God in Christ, 730 Waukonda Ave., Benton Harbor, will celebrate its Annual Day at 7 p.m. tonight. There will be guest choirs from area churches.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., Benton Harbor, will host its annual Youth Walk honoring Martin Luther King Jr., at 9:30 a.m. Monday. A program will follow with speaker Byron Durant, a graduate of Andrews University’s Theological Seminary.
Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will continue its five-part series, “Finding Joy in Real Life: 5 Habits to Live Well,” at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Adam Bohland will speak on “What Does the Lord Require?”
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in its fellowship hall. The service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
