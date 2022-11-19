St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday in its fellowship hall. The simplified service is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The church will celebrate Thanksgiving at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The New Bethel Baptist Church and The Second Baptist Church are having a rotating Thanksgiving Day service. This year it will be at New Bethel Baptist Church, 2272 Townline Road, Benton Harbor, where the Rev. Maurice McAfee is pastor. The service time is 10 a.m. Nov. 24. The speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Robinson of the Second Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. All are invited. The Second Baptist Church is also having an “O Give Thanks” concert on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. There will be guests from the city as well as the Church Victory Choir. They will be honoring Pastor Rodney Jerry Lott.