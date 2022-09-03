Zion United Church of Christ will hold a Rally Day at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Baroda Village Park, 1500 W. Lemon Creek Road. The public is welcome, and attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. For more information, call the church office at 422-1590 or email zionuccbaroda@gmail.com.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown.
Email items to focus@TheHP.com.
