Church Notes

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., Benton Harbor, will hold its annual Men’s and Women’s Day on Sunday. There will be a special guest speaker for the men during the 11 a.m. service. Lori Bailey will speak during the women’s service at 3 p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Mission Church, 171 N. Euclid Ave., Benton Harbor, will celebrate the anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. William Whitfield, on Sunday. Minister Stanley Scott of Second Baptist Church of Benton Harbor will speak at the 11 a.m. service, and the Rev. Kevin Mitchell of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Dowagiac will speak at 3:30 p.m. Pastor Maurice McAfee of New Bethel Baptist Church and Pastor Charlie Jones of Beautiful Gate Baptist Church will offer encouraging words. Musical selections will be provided by Inspirational Voices, Jackie Mitchell Baker, and the combined choir of Fellowship, Mt. Zion, New Bethel and Beautiful Gate Baptist churches.
As part of its 100th anniversary celebration, Salem Lutheran Church, 275 Marvin St., Coloma, will welcome guest organist Nicholas Quardokus at its 9 a.m. Sunday service. He is the son of Timothy and Christine Quardokus of Bridgman, and has performed at concerts and church services regionally and nationally.
New Vision Faith Apostolic Church, 819 Lake St., Niles, will celebrate its 93rd anniversary and the 28th anniversary of Bishop Carlton and Gayle Burrel. Special services are planned for Friday and July 20-21. District Elder Michael Eubanks of Bethlehem Temple in Battle Creek will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, and Assistant Pastor Rose Mary Davis of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Grand Rapids will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday. District Elder Dorian Richardson of Apostolic Faith Church in Grand Rapids will speak during a gathering from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20 at Hilton Garden Inn, 53995 SR 933, South Bend, Ind. The cost of Saturday’s celebration is $40 for adults (ages 13 and up).
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host a quilting bee from 9 a.m.-noon today. They have a number of pieced quilt tops sewn for Lutheran World Relief Quilts, and participants will be tying the tops to batting and the backing. The quilts will be donated locally and internationally to families in need.
