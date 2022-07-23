Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor, will celebrate its 76th anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Paul Boyer, assistant pastor of Love Fellowship Baptist Church in Nashville, Tenn. He is the former pastor of New Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan. Face masks and social distancing are requested.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host a “Favorite Hymns Sunday” on July 31 and Aug. 1. Attendees will sing some of their favorite hymns from the new and old Christian Worship hymnals.