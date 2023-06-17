Christ Lutheran Church and School, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will be hosting a classic car show from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The event is free and open to the public. Anyone with a classic car, antique car, hot rod or other specialty car or truck can show the vehicle without registration. Cars should arrive by 1:45 p.m. Root beer floats will be served at the event. The church and school are also hosting a rummage sale from noon-6 p.m. June 22, 10 a.m.-6p.m. June 23 and 10 a.m.-3p.m. June 24. Drop off times are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. June 17, 19 and 20 and 1-6 p.m. June 18.