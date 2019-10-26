Church Notes

Crystal Springs Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will host a free trunk or treat event from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot. For more information, call 925-1843 or visit www.crystalspringsfamily.com.
St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church, 802 Pavone St., Benton Harbor, will celebrate its Gospel Choir’s anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will have special “Welcome Home” services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday. The church aims to have all of its members attend one of the services.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 831 McGuigan Ave., Benton Harbor, will celebrate a harvest homecoming at 4 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lee Jones of Hopewell Baptist Church.
Union Memorial A.M.E. Church, 911 S. Crystal Ave., Benton Harbor, will celebrate its Men and Women’s Day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The guest speakers will be Marilyn Nelums-Jones and Anthony Day Jones.
The new First Church of God Benton Heights Campus Ministry Center, 990 N. Euclid Ave., Benton Harbor, will host a ribbon cutting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday.
Niles Avenue Baptist Church, 1301 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will host its annual Hallelujah Halloween Night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. All ages welcome to attend. Please no scary costumes. Parents must accompany small children. There will be games, prizes and candy.
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 4071 Naomi Road, Sodus, will host the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph unit of Church Women United on Friday. A Bible study led by the Rev. Brenda Gordon will begin at 11 a.m., lunch is at noon, and the program begins at 1 p.m. A $10 reservation fee is due by Monday, and can be made by calling 927-3454. There will be a lot of hymn singing, and all women are invited to attend.
Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 W. Shawnee Road, Bridgman, will host its fall festival from 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday. The free, all-ages event will feature a petting zoo, inflatables, games, hayrides, doughnuts, cider, a fire truck, a police car and candy.
