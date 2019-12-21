New Life Church, 3265 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph, will hold a candlelight service at 6 p.m. Sunday. Cookies and beverages will follow the service. A nursery will be provided.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will hold its Christmas service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will will not have its regular Monday night services on Dec. 23 or 30. The church will worship at 3:30, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, and 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will hold traditional candlelight services at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville, will hold candlelight services at 6 and 9 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Niles Avenue Baptist Church, 1301 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will host its annual candlelight service at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will worship at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. Organist Perry Heppler will play an overture beginning at 6:15 p.m.
St. Joseph First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will host a cantata composed by its minister of music, James Kraus, at 9 a.m. Sunday. The church’s contemporary Christmas Eve eve celebration will be at 6:45 p.m. Monday, and the church will worship at 7 and 11 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Immanuel Lutheran Ministries, 9650 N. Church St., Bridgman, will hold candlelight services at 3 and 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will worship at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Avenue, Baroda, will worship at 3 and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
First Presbyterian Church, 13 S. Fourth St., Niles, will have a traditional candlelight service at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. The service will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by special music from handbells, organ and choir.
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 718 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, will celebrate Mass at 4:30 and 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 28 W. Ash St., Three Oaks, will celebrate Mass at 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and at 9 a.m. Christmas Day.
St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5760 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Road to Life Church, 3800 Niles Road, St. Joseph, will worship at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Grace Lutheran Church, 404 E. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will host a living Nativity from 6-8 p.m. Sunday. The church will worship at 4 and 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and 9 a.m. Christmas Day.
Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman, will worship at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Saron Lutheran Church, 510 Main St., St. Joseph, will worship at 7 and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, and at 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day.
The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will worship at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. Child care will be available for the first service.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Court St., St. Joseph, will worship at 4, 6:30 and 11 p.m. Christmas Eve, and 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will worship at 4 and 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day.
Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will worship at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St., South Haven, will worship at 5 and 11 p.m. Christmas Eve.
First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave., South Haven, will worship at 11 p.m. Christmas Eve.
St. Basil Catholic Church, 513 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, will celebrate Mass at 5 and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, with lessons and carols scheduled at 9:30 p.m. The church will worship at 9 a.m. and noon (Spanish service) Christmas Day.
Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, will worship at 5 and 11 p.m. Christmas Eve.
First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will worship at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Anchor Church of God, 5020 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will worship at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
