During the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Pastor Corey Kugle will be installed as lead pastor of The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph. The installation follows the retirement of Phil Bubar who had served as pastor for 28 years. Kugle has served on the pastoral staff of The Chapel since October 2010.
“I am excited to build upon The Chapel’s commitment to ‘grow committed followers of Jesus Christ,’ both right here in Southwest Michigan and around the world,” he said in a written release. “It’s a privilege to lead such a loving congregation with great unity, leadership, and a heart to reach others for Christ. “I also love preaching God’s Word, and seeing people’s lives changed by the powerful message of the gospel.”