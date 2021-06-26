St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its 10:30 a.m. Sunday service outdoors in the field next to the lower parking lot. In the event of rain, the service will be moved indoors.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com, or mail them to The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Items should include a daytime phone number.
