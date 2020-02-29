Pastor Dennis Smith will lead weekly Lenten studies at 10:30 a.m. beginning March 1 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda. The topic will be “What Does It Mean to be a Lutheran, and Why Should You Care?” All are welcome to attend.
Word of Truth Ministries, 1209 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will host an “Hour of Power” corporate prayer meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting March 4.
