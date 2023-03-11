St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stevensville will host the Michigan Lutheran Seminar Concert Choir will perform familiar and new songs based on the theme “dearly loved.” The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is located at 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville.
