St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold confirmation for its eighth grade class at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will host Bible Prophecy teacher Gary Frasier for four prophecy sessions at 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 21, and 7 p.m. May 22. All are invited to attend. For more information, call 208-3844.
