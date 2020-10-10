The Rev. Mark Eckert of Calvary Lutheran Church in Eaton Rapids, Mich., will be the guest preacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday for the church’s Mission Festival. Between services Eckert, who is also a campus pastor at Michigan State University, will talk about his work at MSU.

Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.