The Rev. Mark Eckert of Calvary Lutheran Church in Eaton Rapids, Mich., will be the guest preacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday for the church’s Mission Festival. Between services Eckert, who is also a campus pastor at Michigan State University, will talk about his work at MSU.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.
Most Popular
Articles
- Culver's plans to build new restaurant in South Haven Township
- Efran Paredes' juvenile lifer hearing is underway
- Have you seen these homes? Couple on a quest to solve mystery of two South Haven houses in painting
- Berrien County absentee ballots finally arrive
- Area lawmakers, candidates react to alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer
- Berrien judge denies Cuellar motion to withdraw guilty plea
- Paredes juvenile lifer hearing delayed; defendant testifies on own behalf
- LMC board members deserve re-election
- Proposal 1 seeks to add flexibility to how Natural Resources Trust Fund is allocated
- New Lakeland program expedites care for breast cancer patients
Latest National News
- Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
- Whitmer plot a new twist in fight for battleground Michigan
- Police defend arrests of slain Black teen's family
- Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination
- NBA returning to Chinese state television after 1-year ban
- Hurricane Delta inflicts new damage on storm-weary Louisiana
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
- Mink housed on Michigan farm test positive for coronavirus
- California fire investigators seize utility equipment
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game