Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will host its annual Christmas program at 4 p.m. today. Part I will include children and youth singing and playing bells, adult choirs, the Slavujevic family, and vocal and instrumental soloists. Part II will include a cantata sung by the Chancel Choir and guest musicians. Refreshments will follow the program.
Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will have its second Sunday fire service at 6 p.m. Sunday. This is an interdenominational praise and worship service. Pastor Kenneth E. Robinson will speak.
The Eau Claire Critters Pathfinder Club, which is supported by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, will host its live Nativity from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Student Activity Center, 6295 W. Main St. The Christmas event will run from 4-7 p.m. There will be animals children can pet, live Christmas music from area churches, free refreshments, a free Christmas craft, free photography backgrounds for family photos and a silent auction. Admission is free. For more information call or text 405-5026 or email eauclairecritters@gmail.com.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 130 Urbandale St., Benton Harbor, will celebrate their pastor (George Robinson) and wife’s 18-year anniversary from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Andrews Academy will present its 48th annual Feast of Lights at 7 p.m. Friday at Andrews University’s Pioneer Memorial Church, 8655 University Blvd., Berrien Springs. The public is invited to attend the night of music, Scripture and drama honoring the King of Kings. The night will include the chorale and orchestra singing George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” including the “Hallelujah” chorus.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Pictures can be picked up at The Herald-Palladium office within 30 days of publication, or can be returned if accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; fax to 429-4398 or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.