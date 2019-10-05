Church Notes

Coloma United Methodist Church, 144 S. Church St., Coloma, and Riverside United Methodist Church, 4401 Fikes Road, Benton Harbor, are hosting a coat drive to collect clean, gently worn coats and winter items. Donations can be dropped off at either church until Oct. 17. Coats will be distributed at the Riverside UM Church from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 19. For questions, call 468-6062.
Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, has invited the public to its “Love your _____ Neighbor” Sunday school series – a program inviting participants to learn more about how to love their neighbors. The series kicks off Sunday with “Love Your Bereaved Neighbor,” a conversation with D.J. Hosbein, bereavement care coordinator for Hospice at Home, after the 11 a.m. service. Worship attendance is welcomed but not required. The series is free.
Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will hold its annual prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Oct. 12. Cynita Garrett of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church in Grand Rapids will be the guest speaker. Music will be provided by Charlene Jones. There will be a gift giveaway.
Fairplain Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a special program from 2-5 p.m. today at Slumberland Furniture, 756 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor. There will be an orchestra and presentations about the 36-foot-tall statue standing in the parking lot. The traveling carved redwood statue is a replica of the one Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar saw in a dream.
The Anchor Church of God, 5020 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will host a free community carnival from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12. There will be face painting, food, games, inflatables and raffle prizes.
St. Joe First United Methodist Church will host a harvest festival from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Five Pines Ministries, 6597 Smith Road, Berrien Center. There will be hayrides, pumpkin decorating, caramel apples, cornhole, mini golf, food, door prizes and more. Admission is $5 or $20 per family.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host its annual animal blessing at 3 p.m. Sunday. The individual animal blessing will follow a short outdoor service. The church is planning a quilting bee from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 12. Participants will tie quilt tops to batting and backing. Anyone who can thread a needle or tie a knot is welcome to participate. For more information about either event, call 556-7000.
