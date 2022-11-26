Pokagon Bible Church, 31393 Kansas St., Pokagon, will hold a Christmas sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be cookies, candy, Christmas decorations, angles, dishes puzzles, assorted lace and soup. A Sunbonnet Girl Quilt, 96-by-96, will be raffled; tickets are $5. The drawing will be Sunday, Dec. 4. Tours of the Old Rugged Cross Church will be available. Proceeds will benefit The Old Rugged Cross Memorial Garden.