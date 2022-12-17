Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will hold a Christmas Eve service of hymns and carols at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and a Christmas morning service at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. The simplified service is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The church will worship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (children’s Christmas service), 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24, and 10 a.m. Dec. 25.