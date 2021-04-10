First Baptist Church, 902 Broad St., St. Joseph, will worship at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Sts. John & Bernard Parish will present a teaching and exposition of sacred relics at 6:15 p.m. April 17 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware Ave., Benton Harbor. Father Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross will be here with a Vatican collection of more than 150 relics, some 2,000 years old. Among them will be relics of St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Faustina Kowalska. There also will be a portion of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world. Attendees are encouraged to bring articles of devotion (such as rosaries and holy cards) and pictures of ill friends and family members, which they will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.
Announcements for Church Notes are due by noon Wednesday. Late items won’t be published. Incomplete information may not be published. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.