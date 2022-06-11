Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St., South Haven, will host a community picnic from 5-7 p.m. Sunday. Music by The Rawson Family Singers will start at 5:30 p.m. There will be hot dogs, chips and beverages provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. A freewill donation will be collected.
The Anchor Church of God, 5020 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will host an outdoor movie night tonight. “God’s Not Dead 4: We the People” will be screened at dusk. Attendees can bring their own seats, snacks and nonalcoholic drinks. There will be free popcorn. The movie nights will continue with “Pets 2” on July 9, “The Greatest Showman” on Aug. 13 and “Finding Dory” on Sept. 10. If it rains, the movies will be shown indoors.
