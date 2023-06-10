Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, is offering a free community dinner at 6 p.m. June 23. The dinner is free, though a freewill offering will be taken for the church’s missionaries in Iraq, Mexico and Frontier Fellowship. The church urges guests to “come as they are.” Guests should enter through the parking lot at the back of the church.
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- Deer Forest owners consider long-term rentals for property
- Driver survives after car hit by train in Galien Township
- Steve Huizinga to retire from Jewelfire Diamond Center
- Gymnastics photographer in porn case kept cache of child feet pictures, feds say
- Lincoln Township double house fire ruled intentional
- Fire quickly extinguished at Lions Park Beach
- Police temporarily close Silver Beach after large disturbance
- Benton Township farmland optioned for potential buyer
- A deep dive on how Holtec can restart the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant
- Ramp closures, lane shifts set for northbound U.S. 31
Latest National News
- Pride as resistance: LGBTQ+ people struggle against right-wing war on their legal rights
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:44 a.m. EDT
- AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
- Beverly Hills-adjacent golf club opens doors to world with U.S. Open
- The coronavirus has made itself at home in animals. Why that ramps up the risk for people
- One LA transit worker revived 21 riders overdosing on opioids. He's not alone
- How Arctic ice melt raises the risk of far-away wildfires
- San Francisco police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in Mission District mass shooting
- Montenegro holds snap parliamentary vote that could determine its EU path
- This school reopened quickly after COVID. Kids' reading was still behind