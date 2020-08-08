Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will hold it baccalaureate service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The church will recognize members who are 2020 graduates and continuing education students. Scholarships will be awarded. Youngstown University grad Krystan Robinson will speak. COVID-19 precautions will be enforced. The service also will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube page. The church will hold a registration for its 2021 VBS from 6-8 p.m. Monday in the church parking lot. Book bags will be given to children, and there will be door prizes for adults. Refreshments will be served. Census volunteers will be onsite to assist with Census forms. For questions, call 926-8191.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, has returned to in-person worship services at 9 a.m. Sundays.
