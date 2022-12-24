St. Paul’s Lutheran Cåhurch, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will worship at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. Christmas Day, 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman fatally shot, dragged down stairs in Benton Township
- VanHorn sentenced to 15-40 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct
- Holtec to reapply for federal funds to restart Palisades plant
- Benton Harbor men sentenced in Walmart retail fraud scheme
- Wine growers take advantage of freezing temps to make 'ice wine'
- Southwest Michigan braces for heavy snow, freezing temperatures
- Benton Township backs M-63 bike tunnel project
- Crashes slow I-94 traffic amid whiteout conditions
- Benton Harbor officials view shipping containers as viable business option
- Berrien County commissioners honor retiring judge
Latest National News
- Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
- US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won't slow Santa's travels
- Miami Sector Border Patrol reported 500% increase in apprehensions in fiscal 2022
- For Jews, Shapiro's big win is a high note amid antisemitism
- Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
- AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
- Does NC need new rules for poultry farms? That question divides lawmakers
- SC abortion ban stalled in the fall. Lawmakers look to make another push in 2023
- LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
- Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America