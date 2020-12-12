Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will hold its “Blue Christmas” service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The quiet, reflective service is for those who have had a loss in their family. This year, due to the pandemic, the church asks the larger congregation to not attend in person to save room for those members. The church continues to worship via Zoom at 11 a.m. Sundays due to the pandemic.
Road to Life Church, 3800 Niles Road, St. Joseph, will hold Christmas Eve services at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
