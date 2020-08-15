First Free Will Baptist Church, 3472 Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, will hold the last day of its rummage sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today.
Three Oaks United Methodist Church will worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Dewey Cannon Park gazebo in Three Oaks. Bring a chair and a face mask, and plan to socially distance. If it’s raining, the service will be in the shelter at Carver Park on the corner of Elm Street and U.S. 12.
Word Up Ministry Church, 641 N. Crystal Ave., Benton Harbor, will host its annual “Friend-n-Need is a Friend Indeed Day” from 1-6 p.m. today. There will be free clothes, household items, shoes, furniture, pictures, dishes and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be haircuts or food. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. Children younger than 14 are prohibited.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, has returned to in-person worship services at 9 a.m. Sundays.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, has returned to its regular service schedule for in-person services, with precautions in place. Services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 6:30 p.m. Mondays. It will continue to livestream services on its Facebook and YouTube pages at 8 a.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.stpaulswels.org.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, has returned to in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. For more info, call 208-3844.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, has returned to in-person worship at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. See its COVID-19 policies online at www.peacelutheranstjoe.org. The church will continue to stream services on its Facebook and YouTube pages. The church will host a drive-thru benefit dinner for Eddie Zajac from 4:30-7 p.m. Aug. 29. He recently had his leg amputated following complications from diabetes. Cost is $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for children in advance, or $10 and $5 the day of. The meal includes a choice of bratwurst or hot dog, bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, dessert and water. Enter at the Lincoln Avenue driveway. To purchase tickets, visit the church’s website.
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, has returned to in-person worship at 11:10 a.m. Sundays. For more info, call 429-1985 or visit pilgrimstjoe.org.
Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, continues to hold 10 a.m. Sunday services on its Facebook page. This week, pastor Adam Bohland will speak on “An Unexpected Role.”