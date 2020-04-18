All activities at The Old Rugged Cross Church, 61041 Vermont St., Pokagon, are canceled until further notice. There will be no hymn sings, concerts, dedication or tours until the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted and it is once again safe for groups to gather.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, has canceled all upcoming face-to-face services and activities. The church will continue to hold online services on its Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, visit www.stpaulswels.org.
