St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its annual Rally Day on Sept. 12. The 10:30 a.m. service will be outdoors, and a picnic and games will follow the service. The church’s next Worship at the Cross service will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in the fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
St. John Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, will host its Rally Day at 10 a.m. Sept. 12. It will include an outdoor hymn sing service with kid games to follow. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and pack a lunch. Water and juice will be available. The church’s Adopt A Road volunteers will meet at the church on Sept. 11. Coffee and doughnuts will be served at 8:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by trash removal along 1 mile of Cleveland Avenue between Hinchman and Lemon Creek roads. Bring work gloves. Safety vests and trash bags will be provided.
