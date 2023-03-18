Zion United Church of Christ in Baroda will be celebrating its 120th anniversary with a brunch at 10 a.m. March 26. Everyone is invited. Participants can bring a dish to serve, or just come join in the celebration.
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- New farmers market to debut in St. Joseph
- Seven people escape from St. Joseph Township house fire
- Mia Morrow sentenced to 25-50 years for son's death
- Berrien County Trial Court
- Autopsy: Benton Harbor man died with 'plastic bag' in stomach
- 221 Main owners to launch breakfast spot in St. Joseph
- Maids of the Mist Fountain return delayed again
- Orchards Mall won't be demolished due to cost, size of property
- Police: Five suspects stole equipment, vandalized Orchards Mall
- Josh Kitchell juggles time as teacher, entrepreneur
Latest National News
- Pakistani police storm home of former PM Khan, arrest 30
- Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
- California military base locked down after vehicle runs gate
- Lights out for Philly's famous Boathouse Row, for now
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:04 a.m. EDT
- Journalists held over South Sudan president video are freed
- Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes EU-mediated talks
- AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
- Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills
- Regulators: Nuclear plant leak didn't require public notice