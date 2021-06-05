St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its 10:30 a.m. service outdoors Sunday in the field by the lower parking lot. The congregation also will bid farewell to Principal Paul Ihde, who has taken a call to serve at a sister school in Wisconsin. There will be a dessert reception for the Ihde family following the outdoor service.
The Rev. Mike Mulberry will lead his first service at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Face masks and social distancing are still required. Fellowship will follow the service.
