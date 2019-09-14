The choir at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, returns with special music at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. At 12:30 p.m., the church will hold an “Immigration Simulation.” Betsy Lozoff, a retired pediatrician, will facilitate the simulation with the challenge of putting ourselves in immigrants’ shoes in finding a path toward citizenship.
St. Joseph Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 Maiden Lane, St. Joseph, will host a 10-week series promoting healthy lifestyle choices starting Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and continuing through Nov. 19. Better Habits for Better Health will offer food samples, recipes and demonstrations on preparing plant-based foods. The series costs $50. For more information, or to register, visit www.htfriends.org or call 697-3405.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host “Peace of Mind Preplanning Workshop” sponsored by Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Topics will include cremation and burials, traditional funerals, veteran benefits, payment plans and arrangements. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to 215-1403. Refreshments will be served.
The Rev. Vincent Lavieri will be the guest speaker at Zion St. Joe, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Redeemed will perform at Lake Michigan Beach Community Church, 3481 Ohio St., Coloma, at 10 a.m. Sunday.
