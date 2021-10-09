St. Joe First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will host a free Fall Festival from 3-7 p.m. Sunday. There will be inflatables for kids to play on, pumpkin bowling, cornhole, ladder ball, spike ball, giant Jenga and more. There also will be free snack food – like caramel apples, walking tacos, popcorn and cookies – and door prizes. For more information, visit www.SJFirstumc.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host its next drive-in movie night at 7:30 p.m. tonight. “Scooby-Doo” will be screened. The church’s next Worship at the Cross service will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 in its fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items won’t be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com, and include a daytime phone number.