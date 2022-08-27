Christian Reformed Church of St. Joseph will hold a sunset sing at 8 p.m. Sunday at Silver Beach County Park, 101 Broad St., St. Joseph.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold an early Labor Day worship service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The church will not have its regular Monday night service on Labor Day.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com.